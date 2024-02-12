Saudi King Condoles UAE, Bahrain Over Soldiers' Death In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz offered his condolences, Monday, to the UAE and Bahrain over several deaths and injuries of some of their armed forces members in Somalia in a terrorist attack.

This came in two cables of condolences from King Salman to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, said Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

King Salman extended his sympathies to the soldiers' families, and prayed for Allah Almighty to bless their souls.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman extended his sympathies and condolences in cables to the UAE President and Bahrain King. (end)

