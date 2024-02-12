(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing governorates of Al-Assima (the capital), Hawally and A-Ahmadi.
1966 -- The Ministry of Social Affairs proclaimed the Kuwaiti Sea Sports Club.
1973 -- Al-Shuwaikh High School Stadium witnesses a historic match between the Kuwaiti Qadsiya soccer team and the Brazilian team Santos. Up to 30,000 spectators attended the encounter. The legendary Brazilian star Pele scored a single goal and Jaseem Yaaqoub of Qadsiya equalized with a single one.
1975 -- The renowned Kuwaiti singer Abdullatif Al-Obaid, better known as Abullatif Al-Kuwaiti, passed away at 74 of age.
1995 -- Boubyan Petrochemical Company was established.
2002 -- The Kuwaiti surgeon Dr. Jamal Al-Marjan conducted an unprecedented surgery for a 70-year-old blind person, implanting a prosthetic cornea and restoring his eyesight.
2016 -- A Guinness team attended a display of a huge Kuwait Flag in an aerial show over South Kuwait, recording it as the longest flag in the world.
2017 -- The Arab Writers Union grants "The Jerusalem Poet Award" to the Kuwaiti poet, Dr. Khalifa Al-Wugayyan.
2018 -- A conference grouping NGOs, held in Kuwait, pledged USD 330 million for war-damaged areas in Iraq.
2020 -- The former president of the Kuwaiti Football Association and Qadsiya SC, Abdulaziz Al-Mekhled, passed away at the age of 85. (end) gta
