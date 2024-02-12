Three Sisters Charred To Death In Fire J&K's Ramban

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 12 (IANS) Three teenage sisters were charred to death on Monday when a fire broke out at their home in J&K's Ramban district.

Police said that fire engulfed the third floor of the house in Tajnihal village.

"Three sisters were sleeping on the third floor of the house that caught fire. All of them were killed in this incident. The deceased have been identified as Bisma 14, Saika, 12 and Saniya 16, all daughters of Abdul Latief Lome of Tajnihal village in Ramban, police said.

--IANS

sq/svn