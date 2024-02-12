E-Commerce Market Is Projected To Reach USD 20.35 Trillion By 2030 , Growing At A CAGR Of +15%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-commerce Market

E-commerce Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The latest study released on the global E-commerce Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030.

E-commerce Market size was valued at USD 7.65 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.35 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of +15% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Amazon, Alibaba Group, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, com, Rakuten, Flipkart, Etsy, MercadoLibre, Zalando, ASOS, Overstock, Snapdeal, Pinduoduo, Wayfair, Lazada, Coupang, Newegg and other.

Recent Developments:

August 9, 2019: Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, has introduced 'Flipkart Ideas', a curated selection of content on its platform, to make consumers' shopping experience more meaningful by guiding them through their e-commerce purchase journey. Integrated on the Flipkart platform, 'Flipkart Ideas' aims to inspire users by helping them discover new products and brands through credible information and bring forth ideas that help consumers add new purchases seamlessly into their lives. This launch plays a crucial role in bringing the next 200 million consumers online who are primarily from tier-II and tier-III cities, enabling them to narrow down specific products suitable for their needs.

February 7, 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited* today announced the AWS Space Accelerator: India, a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology, and accelerate their development, with support from, T-Hub, and Minfy. This is AWS's first accelerator program in India focused on startups in the space sector, and follows the MoU it signed with ISRO and IN-SPACe in September last year, which envisions to nurture startups in space-tech, and support innovation in the sector.

The Global E-commerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

E-commerce Market by Model Type Value (USD Trillion)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Business-to-business (B2B)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

E-commerce Market by Application Value (USD Trillion)

Beauty & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Fashion & Apparel

Food & Beverage

Furniture & Home

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the E-commerce market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the E-commerce market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. For the E-commerce industry, North America has proven to be a strong and dynamic region. Online shopping has experienced a notable upsurge, particularly in the United States and Canada. The broad use of digital technologies and the rising internet and mobile device penetration are some of the main factors fueling this growth. Big e-commerce players like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart have shaped the American market in significant ways. In addition to providing a large selection of goods, these platforms have also brought cutting-edge services like same-day delivery and subscription-based business models, which have helped to broaden the scope of e-commerce.

Customers now enjoy a seamless shopping experience thanks to the accessibility of payment options, which includes the widespread use of credit and debit cards as well as the expanding acceptance of mobile payment options. The effectiveness of E-commerce operations has also been enhanced by the existence of a well-established logistics and supply chain infrastructure, which guarantees prompt and dependable deliveries. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the trend towards e-commerce as consumers have prioritized the convenience of e-commerce platforms due to lockdowns and safety concerns. In order to remain competitive in the ever-evolving market, many traditional retailers also made the switch to internet platforms.

Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content:

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the E-commerce market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the E-commerce

-To showcase the development of the E-commerce market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the E-commerce market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the E-commerce

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the E-commerce market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Table of content:

Chapter 1: E-commerce Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global E-commerce Market Forecast

.......

