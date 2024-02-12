Two JD(U) Mlas Traced, To Take Part In Floor Test In Bihar Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) Of the four missing JD(U) MLAs, who did not attend the JD(U) meetings ahead of the floor test on Monday, two have been traced and have said that they will be taking part in the floor test.

Sudarshan Kumar, the MLA from Barbigha, and Dr Sanjiv Kumar, MLA from Parbatta, were traced by JD(U) and both were on their way to Patna. Two other MLAs -- Bima Bharti and Dilip Rai -- continued to be missing.

“I am not angry with anyone. I will participate in the floor test and will vote in the favour of Nitish Kumar,” Sudarshan Kumar said after reaching Patna.

When asked whether he was angry with Nitish Kumar and not present in the two meetings held at the residence of Shrawon Kumar on Saturday and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Sunday, he said that he had already informed the party about his activities in the constituency.

“As I was busy with some work in my home constituency, I did not come to Patna on Saturday and Sunday to attend the meetings. I informed that to the party's top leaders in advance,” Sudhashan Kumar said.

Dr Sanjiv Kumar, the MLA of Parbatta, was seen in Nawada's Rajauli block on Monday morning.

He said that he is going to Patna to take part in the proceeding of floor test and will make a decision in the interest of Bihar.

Dr Sanjiv Kumar is coming to Patna under the security of Nawada police.

With these two MLAs, the total number of MLAs of JD(U), who are available in Patna reached 43, and two MLAs -- Bima Bharti and Dilip Rai -- continued to be missing.

JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly. The floor test is scheduled at 12 noon Monday and present Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary reached the Bihar assembly.

--IANS

ajk/dpb