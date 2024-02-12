Mild Weather Expected Across Jordan With Temperature Drop Forecast For Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience a period of mild weather in the coming days, with temperatures expected to be above average for this time of year. However, a notable decrease in temperature is forecast for Wednesday.On Monday, temperatures are anticipated to rise slightly, surpassing the typical averages by approximately 3-4 degrees Celsius. Most regions will enjoy mild weather conditions, while areas such as the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are likely to experience relatively warmer temperatures. Cloud cover is expected at higher altitudes, with moderate southeasterly winds occasionally picking up, particularly in desert areas, leading to dust disturbances.On Tuesday, the weather is forecast to remain mild across the country, with relatively warmer conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds at medium and high altitudes are anticipated, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds, occasionally becoming active.However, a significant weather change is on the horizon for Wednesday, as a low-pressure system, accompanied by a cold and moist air mass, is expected to impact the kingdom. This will result in a noticeable drop in temperatures, with the weather turning cold and partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers are expected in many areas, potentially heavy and short-lived, accompanied by thunder and hail showers in localized regions. Active westerly winds may lead to dust disturbances, particularly in desert areas.Today's peak temperatures will be between 19 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 7C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 15C.