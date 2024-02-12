EBRD Details Loan Portfolio For Projects In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 12. The
existing loan portfolio for projects supported by the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Turkmenistan is valued
at approximately 24 million euros, Trend reports.
According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended for the
completion of 22 projects.
The entire portfolio of projects of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development covers a wide range of investments
in various sectors of the economy.
This includes investments in industry, trade and the
agro-industrial complex, which play a key role in the development
of the country and contribute to its economic growth and
sustainability.
Meanwhile, EBRD research shows that the whole investment
portfolio presently supports Turkmenistan's private sector.
In total, the bank has invested more than 324 million euros in
Turkmenistan over 87 distinct projects.
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107839525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.