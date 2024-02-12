               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EBRD Details Loan Portfolio For Projects In Turkmenistan


2/12/2024 12:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 12. The existing loan portfolio for projects supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Turkmenistan is valued at approximately 24 million euros, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended for the completion of 22 projects.

The entire portfolio of projects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development covers a wide range of investments in various sectors of the economy.

This includes investments in industry, trade and the agro-industrial complex, which play a key role in the development of the country and contribute to its economic growth and sustainability.

Meanwhile, EBRD research shows that the whole investment portfolio presently supports Turkmenistan's private sector.

In total, the bank has invested more than 324 million euros in Turkmenistan over 87 distinct projects.

