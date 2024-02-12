Weimar Triangle's Top Diplomats Set To Talk Ukraine Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle (Poland, Germany, and France) Radoslaw Sikorski, Annalena Baerbock, and Stephane Sejourne will meet on February 12, at Château de Saint-Cloud in France to discuss, among other things, the issue of further support to Ukraine.

That's according to MFA Poland , Ukrinform reports.

“The purpose of the meeting is to serve the renewal of the Weimar Triangle formula, announced in January by Radosław Sikorski, which has been an important tool of Polish European policy for years. Among the planned topics of the talks will be current international issues, in particular the issue of support for fighting Ukraine, cooperation in the field of defence and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington,” the report reads.

Ministers will also discuss the problem of Russian disinformation and the destabilizing actions carried out by the regime in Minsk, the press service added.

Memo: the Weimar triangle was established in 1991 as a format of international cooperation between Poland, Germany, and France.

Photo: gov