War In Ukraine To Continue Until Russia Realizes Winning Impossible - Estonian PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's war against Ukraine will drag on until the Kremlin realizes it cannot win, therefore it is important to continue supporting Ukraine and providing the nation with everything it needs.

That's according to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, who spoke in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

"The war continues. We should not run into the various traps that have been set up. It is a mistake to believe that the war can be won quickly. Russia is preparing for a long period of war. It will last until Russia realizes that it cannot win," Kallas said, commenting on the question of whether 2024 will be decisive for Ukraine's fate.

n Prime Minister: Partners donating 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine to ensure victor

According to the Prime Minister of Estonia, one of the trap lies is that "peace can be negotiated." "If we accept the land grab, Russia's needs would be met. It is not true that then suddenly everything would be peaceful," Kallas believes.

Another trap is related to fear and apprehension of greater provocation by Russia. "There is also the trap of fear. Russia is playing with it. The fourth trap lies with ourselves, if we were to say that our actions would only provoke the Russians further. The opposite is true. Weakness provokes Russia, not strength," the Estonian prime minister said.

Ukraine expects boost of EU artillery shell supplies ASAP - Kuleba

She emphasized that the crucial issue in the war is a sufficient amount of ammunition.

"That is why we have decided to supply one million artillery shells. The Ramstein coalition has thirteen times the budget of Russia. We are stronger, but we need to help Ukraine defend itself, give it what it needs. And we have to believe in a Ukrainian victory, not the narrative that Russia will win anyway. Russia wants us to believe that Ukraine cannot win, so we stop supporting it," the prime minister of Estonia is convinced.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the EU should quickly deliver on its commitments and donate a million, or even more, artillery rounds to Ukraine.

Photo: Government Office