King Charles III Speaks Out For First Time After Cancer Diagnosis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King Charles III of Great Britain, thanked everyone who cared
about his health, after being diagnosed with cancer, Azernews reports, citing Great Britain King's
statement.
He emphasized that good words are comforting and encouraging for
all those who have faced cancer.
Charles III added that his diagnosis story has helped to improve
public understanding and shine a light on the work of all the
organizations in the UK and around the world that support cancer
patients and their families.
After learning that King Charles III had cancer, British Prime
Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his shock. He said that the disease
was detected at an early stage, so he hoped that the monarch would
recover quickly.
