Playing With Facts, Yerevan Hopes For New Chaos In S Caucasus

Qabil Ashirov
When hearing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's last
speech some could conclude that he is infected by the famous
Armenian diseases, making up a myth and believing in it. There is
no other way to explain what he said in his speech. Take up the
claim of ethnic cleansing from Garabagh for example. It seems that
either he forgot the history of the Garabagh conflict or wraps the
world into his little finger. If he has really forgotten the
history of the Garabagh conflict, we advise him to read, at least,
Thomas de Waal's book, titled Black Garden.
It is well known, and also the book of Thomas De Waal confirms
it, that the Garabagh conflict did not emerge spontaneously among
the Armenian-born citizens of the former Soviet Azerbaijani
residing in Garabagh, as the Armenian state and their mouthpieces
living abroad claim. The Garabagh conflict is a result of the
operation of the former Soviet Armenian KGB which started in the
1960s. The people who gave interviews with Thomas de Waal, such as
Igor Muradyan and others voluntarily admit it. They reveal how got
contacted Armenian terror organizations living without the Soviet
Union and got material assistance and weapons from them. One of the
interviewees confirms that most of Armenians in Garabagh were armed
and waited for the proper time to uprising. They got such an
opportunity with Mikhail Gorbachev's accession to power.
However, they were not hasty. At first, they planned to get rid
of Azerbaijani-born and Kurdish-born Armenian citizens, because
they were afraid that they plan in Garabagh could have mirror
effect in Zangazur and Irevan. More precisely, Muslim Azerbaijanis
and Kurds could claim unification with Azerbaijan. Therefore, at
the end of 1987, Armenians stacked Azerbaijanis and Kurds into
cattle wagons and expelled from Soviet Armenia to Azerbaijan. The
process finished in February 1988 and after several days, the
Armenian ethnicity living in Garabagh started protests and claimed
that ostensibly they had been encountering discrimination and
poverty. Armenians did not limit to the ethnic cleansing in
Armenia. They reiterated the same crimes in Garabagh and adjacent
districts by expelling locals from their hometowns.
Armenians who committed ethnic cleansing in Armenia and
Garabagh, today accuse Azerbaijan of the same crimes. However,
Azerbaijan is far away from such kind of concepts. First of all, it
is worth noting that over 30K Armenians have been living in
Azerbaijan. Even during the war, nobody expelled them. Baku has
always said that all Garabagh Armenians could live in Azerbaijan by
taking Azerbaijani passports.
Secondly, in compliance with the provisions of the 10 November
declaration, Azerbaijan has not asked Russian peacekeepers to leave
the country. Because Azerbaijan intends to create all proper
conditions and environments for Armenia to live in Garabagh.
Despite all attempts, Armenians voluntarily left Garabagh for
Armenia. Even, Russian Deputy foreign minister confirmed it and
emphasized that Armenian left Garabagh voluntarily.
However, unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia does not intend to fulfill
all obligations which they undertook. Keeping the Zangazur corridor
closed, one of the 10 November Statement, is exemplified. So,
Pashinyan's accusation on ethnic cleansing in an interview with the
Telegram is unfounded.
As for, Pashinyan's claims about Azerbaijan evading signing a
peace treaty, they are unfounded as well. Just, looking through the
Armenian defense activity is enough to understand that Yerevan is
killing time to prepare for the new war. The country has doubled
its defense budget for three years. They purchase sophisticated
weapons from India, France and other countries. It is crystal clear
that Azerbaijan will never attack Armenia. First up, Azerbaijan
does not have an expansionist foreign policy, secondly, Armenia is
a member of CSTO and attacking Armenia means to declare the war to
Russia. So, the war is out of question. Then, why does Yerevan need
to purchase new weapons? The answer is obvious, Armenia prepares
for the third war.
