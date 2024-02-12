Real Street Capital Announces Regulation A+ Offering To Raise $25 Million For REAL STREET BUILD-TO-RENT FUND I, LLC

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2024 / Real Street Capital, a real estate investment firm, today announced the launch of a Regulation A+ offering for its REAL STREET BUILD-TO-RENT FUND I, with the aim of raising $25 million to be invested in the residential real estate market.



Regulation A+ enables companies to raise funds from both accredited and non-accredited investors, offering a more inclusive investment opportunity.

Fund Strategy:

REAL STREET BUILD-TO-RENT FUND I is focused on the acquisition, development, and management of single-family rental properties. The fund aims to capitalize on the growing demand for single-family rental properties, focusing on:

- Diversified Portfolio: Investing in strategic locations to ensure a mix of properties.

- Potential Income Streams: Seeking to generate income through long-term rental contracts.

- Professional Management: Leveraging Real Street Capital's experience in real estate.

Use of Proceeds:

Funds raised will be allocated to property acquisitions, development, operational enhancements, and market positioning.

Offering Details:

Investors can access detailed information and the offering circular at:

About Real Street Capital:

Specializing in residential properties and build-to-rent developments, Real Street Capital is committed to responsible investment practices but does not guarantee investment returns.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the real estate industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our member units may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.

Investment Risks: This investment involves a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of principal. Prospective investors should consider their ability to bear such risks. No Guaranteed Returns: There is no assurance that the investment objectives of Real Street Build-to-Rent Fund I will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Real Estate Market Fluctuations: The value of real estate investments may fluctuate and are affected by various factors including market conditions, interest rates, and property taxes. Illiquidity of Investments: Interests in the fund are illiquid and there may be no secondary market for the sale of these interests. Investors may not be able to liquidate their investment for a significant period. Management Risks: The fund's success depends on the performance of Real Street Capital management, which involves additional risks. Regulatory Compliance: Real Street Capital will undertake efforts to comply with all applicable regulations. However, changes in laws and regulations could materially impact the fund's performance.

Media Contact

Organization: Real Street Capital

Contact Person: Elena Burgos Blazquez

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: +13528335549

Address: 9200 NW 39th Ave., Suite 130-1002, Gainesville, Florida, United States

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: Real Street Capital