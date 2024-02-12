Canada Visa For French, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Morocco Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

Los Angeles, California, 12th February 2024, Since its inception in 2015, nationals of over 50 visa-free countries, including France, have been eligible to apply for the Canadian eTA. French citizens may use their Canadian eTA to travel to Canada for tourism, business, family visits, or transit. It allows French nationals to enter Canada without a visa because of the faster online application process. The Canadian eTA provides several benefits. The Canadian eTA (Canada Electronic Travel Authorization) is a visa waiver for holders of French passports. Before traveling to Canada for business or pleasure, French citizens must obtain a valid visa waiver valid for up to six months. First, with their Canadian eTA, French people can stay in Canada for a maximum of six months at a time. The Canadian eTA for French citizens is valid for 5 years or until the traveler's passport expires (whichever comes first). The Canada Travel Permit is a multiple-entry visa waiver and allows French travelers to enter and exit Canada as many times as they wish during its period of validity. Thanks to an online initiative by the Canadian government, French citizens no longer have to go through a lengthy application process to obtain a Canada visa waiver from France. French travelers can obtain the eTA for Canada by filling out a simple online application form. The system is easy to use and filling out the form usually takes no more than 15 minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIREMENTS FOR FRENCH CITIZENS



Valid Passport: A valid bio-metric passport. Each applicant must be in possession of a bio-metric passport with a minimum of 6 months validity from the date of entry into Canada.

Email Address: You must provide a valid email address as the ETA confirmation will be emailed in PDF format. Although the ETA is electronically linked to your passport and you don't need a physical copy, most people prefer to print one out just in case. Means of payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for your eTA fees.

CANADA VISA FOR ARGENTINE CITIZENS

CANADA VISA FOR BRAZILIAN CITIZENS

CANADA VISA FOR COSTA RICAN CITIZENS

CANADA VISA FOR MOROCCAN CITIZENS

