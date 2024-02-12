New Zealand Visa For USA, Luxembourg, Macanese, Malta, Mauritian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, US citizens must obtain a travel permit before visiting New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is a convenient option for citizens of around 190 countries, including the United States. For US citizens, the application process for a New Zealand eTA is simple. The New Zealand eTA for Americans, or“NZeTA,” was implemented in 2019. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for transit, tourism, or business. Residents of the United States who wish to visit New Zealand for a limited time must possess a valid eTA that is electronically linked to their passport. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years from the date of issuance. US citizens can stay in New Zealand for up to 3 months at a time with their eTA. As the New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, holders can visit New Zealand multiple times within the two-year period of validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS

Luxembourg citizens do not require a visa to visit New Zealand, so they are eligible for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization. The NZeTA, an electronic service that removes visa restrictions, went live in July 2019, eliminating the need to apply for a visa at an embassy. This enables eligible individuals to travel to New Zealand for leisure, business, or transit without incident. Visa waivers are required for residents of 190 visa-free countries, including those with Luxembourg passports. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries during short vacations. Travelers with multiple passports should enter New Zealand using the same passport they used to apply for their eTA because the eTA is electronically linked to that passport. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MACANESE CITIZENS

The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) program started in July 2019. Individuals from 190 visa-free countries, including Macau passport holders, must obtain a visa exemption. This program enables qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without having to go through the visa application process at an embassy. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and includes multiple short-term visits. Travelers with multiple passports should use the same passport they used for the eTA application when visiting New Zealand, as the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport. The New Zealand eTA application form requires applicants to provide personal and passport information. They must also answer a few questions concerning the applicant's criminal past and whether they are seeking medical treatment in New Zealand. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MACANESE CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALTESE CITIZENS

A new policy now allows Malta residents to easily apply for a New Zealand visa via an online platform. This initiative seeks to simplify and expedite the visa application process for Maltese citizens, in line with the New Zealand government's overarching goal of streamlining immigration procedures. The New Zealand eTA Visa Waiver is a digital travel document that allows residents from 190 countries, including Malta, to apply for visa waivers online. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) scheme, which went into effect in July 2019, is specifically designed for Maltese citizens, providing them with an electronic travel authorization for tourism or business purposes for up to three months. Maltese citizens with a valid New Zealand ETA can enter the country many times within the validity period, which is usually two years from the date of issue. There is no need to apply for a new ETA each time you visit New Zealand while your current one is still valid. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travelers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MALTESE CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MAURITIAN CITIZENS

The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which allows applicants to submit applications electronically, went live in July 2019. It enables eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for transit, vacation, or business without the need to obtain a visa from an embassy. Mauritian visitors to New Zealand must obtain a NZeTA electronic visa waiver. Nationals of the 190 countries that do not require a visa, including Mauritian passport holders, must obtain a visa waiver for New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries on the same day trip. Each entry can only stay for up to 90 days. In addition to receiving an approved eTA for New Zealand via email, you must pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), a processing fee. Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. Because the NZeTA is an electronic document, Mauritian citizens can apply for one online, eliminating the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate.

New Zealand Eta Requirements for Mauritian Citizens



Valid passport – what you should do before you proceed to fill in the application form is to make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – after you submit your application, you will receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Means of online payment – You can use a credit or debit card, but if you want, you can use PayPal.