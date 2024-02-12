Vietnam Visa For Italian, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Japanese, Korean Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, Visitors must obtain a visa before entering Vietnam, with the exception of nationals from countries that do not require a visa. Before you travel to Vietnam, make sure your name is on the list of people who do not need a visa to enter the country. If not, you will need to apply for a visa. Italian citizens can apply for an electronic visa for Vietnam. Citizens from 80 countries, including Italy, can obtain e-visas for Vietnam. Italian citizens with valid passports can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, such as travel, business, employment, or education. Italians can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Visas are required for entry into Vietnam, with the exception of citizens from countries that do not require them. Before traveling to Vietnam, make sure your name is on the list of people who do not need a visa or if you do. Japanese nationals can apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Japanese nationals, as well as citizens from 80 other countries, can enter Vietnam using e-visas. Japanese passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes such as travel, business, employment, and study. Japanese citizens can apply for a visa to Vietnam online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR KAZAKHSTAN CITIZENS

Except for citizens of countries with reciprocal visa-free travel, all visitors to Vietnam require a visa. Before traveling to Vietnam, you should carefully check to see if you are exempt from the visa requirement or if you must obtain one. Citizens of Kazakhstan may request a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Vietnam e-visas are available to nationals from 80 countries, including Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including travel, business, employment, and study. In as little as ten minutes, citizens of Kazakhstan can submit an online visa application for Vietnam. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR KAZAKHSTAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR KOREAN CITIZENS

Visitors to Vietnam must obtain a visa before traveling, with the exception of citizens of countries that do not require one. Before traveling to Vietnam, make sure your name is on the list of people who are exempt from obtaining a visa or if you need one. Korean nationals can obtain a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Korean citizens and nationals from 80 other countries are eligible to apply for e-visas to Vietnam. Korean passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including travel, business, employment, and education. In as little as ten minutes, Korean citizens can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR KOREAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of nationals from countries without visa requirements, are required by immigration laws to obtain a visa before traveling there. Before traveling to Vietnam, make sure your name is on the list of people who need a visa or if you are exempt. Latvian nationals can obtain an electronic visa to Vietnam. Latvians and citizens from 80 other countries can apply for an e-visa to Vietnam. Latvian passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, such as travel, business, employment, and study. In as little as ten minutes, Latvian citizens can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.