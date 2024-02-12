Warmer Days, Colder Nights In J&K During Last 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Warmer days and colder nights marked the weather conditions in J&K during the last 24 hours as the night temperature remained notches below zero in Kashmir on Monday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department's statement said the day temperature increased across J&K during the last 24 hours as the night temperature at most places remained below normal.

Srinagar had minus 3.6, Gulmarg minus 4.5 and Pahalgam minus 7 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 13.7 and Kargil minus 19.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.9, Bhaderwah minus 0.8 and Banihal 3.8 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/dpb