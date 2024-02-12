Minor Among Two Shot At In Delhi Over Petty Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Two teenagers were shot at by a 19-year-old over a petty issue in northeast Delhi, an official said on Monday, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is on the run.

Sharing the details, the official said that the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Khajoor Wali Masjid, Janta Mazdoor Colony, Welcome area.

“A police control room call was received from JPC hospital at 10: 41 p.m. on Sunday, regarding the admission of two persons with gunshot injuries following which a police team was dispatched,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The injured were identified as Amaan (18), and a 17-year-old minor, both residents of the same locality where the incident occurred.

“Aman sustained a gunshot wound on his left hand while the minor had a gunshot injury in upper abdomen,” said the DCP.

The accused has been identified as Faizy (19), a resident of Idgah road, Janta Mazdoor Colony.

“During the initial probe, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between a minor and one Faizy two days ago over a petty issue,” said the DCP.

On Sunday at about 9.30 p.m., they spotted each other near Khajoor Wali Masjid and again fought with each other.“Faizy took out a desi katta (country-made pistol ) and fired. Bullet first hit Amaan's left hand, who was standing nearby, and then hit XYZ's upper abdomen,” said the DCP.

“Minor is admitted in the GTB Hospital and is stable. Efforts are being made to apprehend Faizy,” the DCP added.

