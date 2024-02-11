Army Foils Pak Drone Attempt Along Loc In J&K’S Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 12 (IANS) Indian Army on Monday foiled a drone attempt by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Official sources said that a drone from the Pakistan side approached Army's Rustam post in the Mankote area of the district.

“Alert troops of the Army fired shots at the drone and forced it to withdraw.

"There has been an increase in drone sightings near the J&K border over the past few years.

“These drones are used by the enemy to drop drugs and weapons inside Indian territory to support terrorist activities.

“Security forces are maintaining high alert to thwart all such attempts from across the border,” sources said.

--IANS

sq/dpb