SHEQONOMI Partnership Announced With Reliance Jio Jiostore And Kaistore

SHEQONOMI proudly announces the launch of our newest mobile apps architected and built by women through global collaborations forged in response to the global COVID-19 Pandemic. We are thrilled to be amplifying the voices of several thousand women who have supported our vision since lockdown and now proudly feature content in English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Bahasa, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, Icelandic, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Our curated content includes more than 30 genres including women's health, entrepreneurship, investing, leadership, technology, climate change, sustainability, healing and wellness, meditation, and much more.







Highlights:

SHEQONOMI , in partnership with Reliance Jio , the Islamic Development Bank , the Algorand Foundation , KaiOS , SDG Impact Accelerator , PEACHSCORE Accelerator , SHE RAISES Capital Accelerato , and other global and grass-roots leading women's organizations has successfully launched our newest mobile apps on iOS, Google Play, JiO Store, and KaiStore with over 300,000 downloads across 175 countries and all continents in record time.

“Our global initiative would not have been possible without the generous support of our partners bringing together philanthropic, government, and business interests together” commented Anu Bhardwaj, SHEQONOMI's CEO and founder.“After extensively studying the landscape of women centric podcast listening apps in creating tech relevant for the next few billions, SHEQONOMI has been laser focused on reaching women around the globe, especially in emerging markets, on low-cost mobile devices with a special emphasis on the Indian market.”

“We also believe that the content we have curated to date is the absolute next logical next step in achieving crucial milestones for all 18 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

SHEQONOMI is a multi-award-winning woman-led scale-up that has emerged as a response to numerous problems faced by women and girls during the COVID-19 Pandemic, especially when it comes to accessibility. Our global team and partners understand clearly that many nations are still way behind on digital transformation solutions but also the ability to garner and share critical information from educational podcasts on topics such as climate calamities or health pandemics in one centralized audio platform dedicated to women. This is precisely why we have all come together at record speed in developing a super niche podcast listening app focused on actively bridging the digital divide.”

As an open source innovation, SHEQONOMI's award-winning COVID-response tech solution is currently available free-of-charge on Android, iOS, KaiOS, now JiOS, and has already been received in 175 nations and every continent around the globe on phones, TV's, laptops, car play audio, and tablets.

“We are thrilled to be sharing insights and co-creating our mobile apps with our multi-national partners Reliance Jio, KaiOS, the Algorand Foundation, the Islamic Development Bank, SDG Impact Accelerator, and numerous other global mobile partners ready to collaborate on our large scale impact-oriented solution,” remarked Anu Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of SHEQONOMI.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity at a unique time in changing the course of HerStory by bringing our transformative high-tech solution to women podcasters and listeners from truly all walks of life.“Our team has been working relentlessly to drive this initiative with a gender lens showing that investing in women while amplifying their voices is sustainable, scaleable, and impactful starting with JiO NEXT, JiOSTB, and NOW- JioBook. We are especially fortunate to be working with both individuals and institutions committed to a common mission resulting in more diversity and inclusion with a focus on women who are ready to expand their world view,” stated Ms. Bhardwaj. While we have been building out our partnerships and global listener base, Reliance JiO has been scaling their reach across India with the recent launch of their 5G network, JioBook, JiOSTB, and JiONEXT now available in more than 250,000,000 across Jio platforms through JioStore.“We are delighted to have been a part of SHEQONOMI's journey since they joined our Build For Bharat Accelerator two years ago and excited for the impact we will be able to create for millions of women across India and beyond through our various mobile telecom products and solutions” stated a senior spokesperson at Reliance Jio.

About SHEQONOMI

Created during the global Pandemic by Anu Bhardwaj and her gracious daughter Arya Bhardwaj, this highly unique podcast platform – was built organically and curated by millennial women to serve 2 billion women globally, many who have been marginalized and underrepresented across our new digital world. SHEQONOMI, the world's first and only podcast listening app dedicated to bringing women's voices to the main stage, and that alone has the power to change the trajectory of our entire planet.

About Anu Bhardwaj

Anu Bhardwaj is the Founder & CEO of SHEQONOMI, the world's first and only suite of podcast listening apps built on Android, iOS, KaiOS, and JiOS focused on amplifying the voices of women has now scaled to over 175 countries on low-cost mobile devices in over 20 languages and soon across all of India on JioSTB, JioBook, and JioNEXT with Reliance Jio. Ms. Bhardwaj is also the Founder of The State of Women Institute, a US 501c3, committed to amplifying the voices of marginalized, underserved, underrepresented, and unrepresented women and girls across all digital mediums. When not building her rapidly scaling start-up, Ms. Bhardwaj spends her time exploring distant lands, new cultures, and trying to become one with the ocean. She has spent most of her life, living and working across Asia, Europe, and North America and recently moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For more information, contact:

