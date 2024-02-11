US Defense Secy Hospitalised Again, Transfers Duties To Deputy

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalised "for "emergent bladder issue," and has transferred his duties to his deputy.
According to a statement from department of defense, Austin was rushed by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center around 2,20 p.m. (1920 GMT) Sunday.
Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.
The defense secretary, 72, was under scrutiny for failing to divulge his health issue (prostrate cancer diagnosis) and hospitalisation. He had apologised fro it last week.
--IANS
int/svn
MENAFN11022024000231011071ID1107839253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.