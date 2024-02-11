Queen Meets Al Jazeera's Veteran Journalist Wael Dahdouh In Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Her Majesty

Queen Rania

on Saturday met Al Jazeera news channel's Gaza bureau chief

Wael Dahdouh and his family in Doha, Qatar.

The queen shared a photo on her official Instagram account of

herself with Dahdouh and members of his family.

On her official Instigram account, the queen wrote:“Few people sacrifice so much for the truth. Thank you Wael Al Dahdouh for your commitment to share Gaza's story with the world despite having endured tremendous pain and the loss of loved ones. It is that kind of courage and resilience that make a true hero. May God grant you patience and protect Gaza and its people.”

Dahdouh is in Qatar for medical treatment after he was wounded in an Israeli attack while reporting on the Israeli war on Gaza.

The veteran journalist was injured in an Israeli drone strike in December during which Al Jazeera's cameraman Samer Abudaqa was killed while they were reporting in southern Gaza.

Dahdouh lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in October after an Israeli air strike hit the home they were sheltering in at the Nuseirat refugee camp. His eldest son, Hamza, also an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed by an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in January.