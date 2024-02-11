Australia Win ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok):Australia dominated in all three departments of the field to defeat India by 79 runs in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 final in Benoni, South Africa.

Australian captain Hugh Weibgen wins the toss and elected to bat first in Benoni. Charlie Anderson came in for Tom Campbell for Australia. India were unchanged. ICC reported on Sunday.

Australia reached 253/7 at the end of the first innings. This was the highest-ever total in a U19 World Cup final. Harjas Singh top-scored with 55, while Weibgen, Harry Dixon, and Ollie Peak contributed with important 40s. Raj Limbani starred for India with 3/38.

India's chase was off to a shambolic start as they lost four batters within the first 20 overs. Among those dismissed were Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas, their three top run-getters in the tournament. Australia kept chipping away and picked four more wickets between overs 21-32. Despite a late charge from Abhishek Murugan, an Australia win was a mere formality, and they sealed the game in the 44th over. Mahli Beardman was declared as the Player of the Match for his 3/15.

India were rattled early in their chase when Arshin Kulkarni nicked one behind the wicket. Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan then proceeded cautiously. Merely two fours came in the first Powerplay. Musheer began playing more adventurous strokes after the first 10 overs. However, he played on a Mahli Beardman delivery for 22.

Beardman had another big scalp when he dismissed India skipper Uday Saharan for 8. The batter tried to force the ball past offside but found his opposite number Weibgen at the backward point. India's hopes were further dented when Sachin Dhas (8) edged one behind the stumps off Raf MacMillan.

Soon Priyanshu Moliya and Aravelly Avanish were dismissed without adding much to the total. When Adarsh Singh, who fought with a resilient 47, was dismissed by Beardman, writing was on the wall for India. Abhishek Murugan scored a feisty 42, but it was too late for his side.

India were all out for `174 and Australis won the final by 79 runs.





