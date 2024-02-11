2 Hostages Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza: Hamas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip during the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, said the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, in a statement on Sunday.



The conditions of the injured“are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment, and the enemy (Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of these injured in light of the continued bombings and aggression,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Hamas on Sunday warned of any Israeli ground operation in the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah , saying that it would“blow up” the hostage exchange negotiations, the Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV quoted an unnamed senior Hamas leader as saying.



Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate the movement's surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people in Israel were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

So far, the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks has risen to 28,176, with 67,784 others being injured, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.