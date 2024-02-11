PACE Satellite Spurs Climate, Ocean Research

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The successful launch of a Nasa satellite last Thursday is a fillip in the quest to study ocean health, air quality, and the effects of a changing climate for the benefit of humanity. Known as PACE, the Plankton, Aerosol, Climate, ocean Ecosystem satellite has made contact with ground stations back on Earth providing teams with early readings of its overall status, health, operation, and capabilities postlaunch. A full postlaunch assessment review to determine PACE's readiness to move into the operational phase of its mission will be conducted in the coming weeks.

Information collected throughout PACE's mission will benefit society in the areas of ocean health, harmful algal bloom monitoring, ecological forecasting, and air quality. PACE also will contribute new global measurements of ocean colour, cloud properties, and aerosols, which will be essential to understanding the global carbon cycle and ocean ecosystem responses to a changing climate. The PACE's mission is designed to last at least three years, though the spacecraft is loaded with enough propellant to expand that timeline more than three times as long.

From hundreds of kilometres above Earth, the PACE mission will study the impact of tiny, often invisible things: microscopic life in water and microscopic particles in the air.“With this new addition to Nasa's fleet of Earth-observing satellites, PACE will help us learn, like never before, how particles in our atmosphere and our oceans can identify key factors impacting global warming,” said Nasa administrator Bill Nelson.“The satellite's hyperspectral ocean colour instrument will allow researchers to measure oceans and other waterbodies across a spectrum of ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared light. This will enable scientists to track the distribution of phytoplankton and – for the first time from space – identify which communities of these organisms are present on daily, global scales. Scientists and coastal resource managers can use the data to help forecast the health of fisheries, track harmful algal blooms, and identify changes in the marine environment.

The spacecraft also carries two polarimeter instruments, Hyper-Angular Rainbow Polarimeter #2 and Spectro-polarimeter for Planetary Exploration. These will detect how sunlight interacts with particles in the atmosphere, giving researchers new information on atmospheric aerosols and cloud properties, as well as air quality at local, regional, and global scales. With the combination of the instrument and the polarimeters, PACE will provide insights into the interactions of the ocean and atmosphere, and how a changing climate affects these interactions.

“Observations and scientific research from PACE will profoundly advance our knowledge of the ocean's role in the climate cycle,” said Karen St. Germain, director, Earth Science Division, Science Mission Directorate, at Nasa Headquarters in Washington.“The value of PACE data skyrockets when we combine it with data and science from our Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission – ushering in a new era of ocean science. As an open-source science mission with early adopters ready to use its research and data, PACE will accelerate our understanding of the Earth system and help Nasa deliver actionable science, data, and practical applications to help our coastal communities and industries address rapidly evolving challenges.”

Earth's oceans are responding in many ways to climate change – from sea level rise to marine heat waves to a loss of biodiversity. With PACE, researchers will be able to study climate change's effects on phytoplankton, which play a key role in the global carbon cycle by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and converting it into their cellular material. These tiny organisms drive larger aquatic and global ecosystems that provide critical resources for food security, recreation, and the economy.

