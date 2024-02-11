Donald Trump Says 'Taylor Swift Can't Endorse Joe Biden' - Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Republican frontrunner Donald Trump Sunday said there is“no way” global pop star

Taylor Swift can endorse US President Joe Biden for re-election, saying she could not be“disloyal to the man who made her so much money”.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, the former US President wrote, \"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will.”

“There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump said.

\"I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!” he added on Truth Social.

The billionaire global pop star endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential election when he first faced off against Trump. She has yet to endorse a candidate in this year's race.

Last month, the Biden administration urged action to remove sexually explicit deep-fakes of Swift that had emerged on social media, Bloomberg reported.

An endorsement from Taylor Swift may influence voters in what's likely to be a tight presidential race. Polling data show Donald Trump currently leading Biden by 2 percentage points nationwide in a hypothetical head-to-head match, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Swift carries political clout because of her loyal fan base known as Swifties who inject billions into local economies traveling to her sold-out concerts globally. She's boosted viewership of NBC's Sunday Night Football, thanks to fans' fascination with her relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

