Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Film Mints ₹10 Crore Worldwide, Check Weekend Collection Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' remains steady at the box office during this weekend. This Kollywood film, directed by daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, managed to rake in ₹9.98 crore gross in India so far, within three days of its release Salaam minted ₹3.18 crore net in India on Day 3, February 11, that is a little less than its release day numbers , according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Hence the weekend collection stands at ₹6.43 crore as it collected ₹3.25 on Saturday, February 10 read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor starrer collects ₹25.75 croreIn terms of occupancy on February 11, Lal Salaam had an overall 28.53% Tamil occupancy. The movie managed to rake in ₹7.85 crore gross in India and ₹2.15 crore in overseas market, taking the worldwide collection to ₹10 crore read: OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekendMade on a budget of ₹80-90 crore, the film also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. Lal Salaam is a social drama with a message, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth made a comeback through the movie after eight years read: Valentine's Week: Here's a list of 10 movies for singles; from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bridget Jones's Diary to QueenFilm trade analyst Monobala Vijayabalan called the movie a 'Blockbuster' in a social media post read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 17: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's film mints ₹3.7 crore in IndiaThe story of 'Lal Salaam' revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport. Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Thiru, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen bhai while Vikranth plays the role of Moideen bhai's son, Shamsuddin. The story revolves around Thiru and Moideen bhai's son Shamsuddin who have been rivals since they were kids. Their rivalry could be felt even at the cricket field in their village read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film delivers 3 eye-opening money lessons you can't afford to missRajinikanth in a social media post on X wished his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, success on the day of release of Lal Salaam film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January but was postponed to February 9. This film produced by Lyca Productions house and presented by A Subaskaran has music by AR Rahman.

