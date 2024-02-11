               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Defence Forces Rescue Two Hostages In Overnight Mission In Rafah


2/11/2024 11:00:40 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "“Two Israeli hostages rescued during an overnight mission in Rafah,” said Israeli Defence Forces.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.)

