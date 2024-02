Israeli Defence Forces Rescue Two Hostages In Overnight Mission In Rafah

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "“Two Israeli hostages rescued during an overnight mission in Rafah,” said Israeli Defence Forces. (Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.)

