THIS Is Why Ankita Lokhande Has Been Absent From Bigg Boss Reunions


2/11/2024 11:00:16 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande's absence from Bigg Boss 17 reunions sparked rumors. This is what she has to say about her noticed seclusion from media and parties

Noticed Absence

Ankita's absence from reunions raised questions about her emotional state and well-being

Ankita's clarification

Ankita clarified her absence, citing health issues, particularly anxiety, as the reason

Health Problems

Coping with post-show responsibilities while dealing with health problems consumed her time. She revealed that she has been dealing with anxiety issues

Bigg Boss 17 reunion

Despite initial absence, Ankita eventually attended the reunion party with fellow contestants.

Ankita's Stunning Appearance

Ankita's stunning appearance in a blue gown at the party caught everyone's attention

Ankita-Vicky

Ankita and Vicky's relationship faced challenges and scrutiny during their time on the show

Ankita's Work Front

Ankita Lokhande is gearing up for her next movie. She is to appear in Randeep Hooda starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarakar'

