'Modi Guarantee Worked Like Magic...' Social Media Hails PM For Securing Release Of 8 Indians From Qatar Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Seven out of the eight Indian Navy veterans, who were recently released by a Qatar court following months of imprisonment on 'espionage' charges, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon their arrival in New Delhi on Monday morning. The veterans, visibly relieved to be back home, attributed their release to sustained diplomatic efforts led by PM Modi.

Upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, the seven former Indian Navy officers jubilantly chanted“Bharat Mata ki Jai” (Hail Mother India) as they interacted with reporters. One of the veterans extended his thanks to Modi for directly addressing their sentencing with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and emphasized the pivotal role of the Prime Minister's diplomatic initiatives in securing their freedom.

Expressing his relief and gratitude, he stated, "I feel relieved and delighted to finally be back home safe and sound. I wish to thank Prime Minister Modi as this wouldn't have been possible had it not been for his personal intervention to secure our release. I also wish to express my gratitude to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar."

Another released naval officer echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the indispensable role played by PM Modi in their release. "Without the intervention of PM Modi, we would not have walked free. We wouldn't be standing before you today had it not been for his untiring efforts and interventions at the highest levels to get us freedom," he remarked.

