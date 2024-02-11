Delhi Records 7.3 Degrees, AQI 'Very Poor' At Several Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

Until last week, the temperature was hovering around 6 degrees, and the minimum temperature was recorded at around 7 or 8.

IMD's Monday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" throughout the day.

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city fell under the 'very poor' and 'poor' category, unlike last week, when AQI stood at 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 362 and PM10 reached 402, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 307, which is counted as 'very poor' and PM10 at 233, falling under 'moderate' category.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 342, and PM10 was at 339.

