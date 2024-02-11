Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market To Record Remarkable Growth, Projected To Reach USD 5.1 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size 2024

The market is driven by factors such as an Increase in the prevalence of erectile dysfunction due to diabetes, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market By Product (Sildenafil, Avanfil, Tadalafil, Udenafil, and Others.), By Mode of Administration (Oral Medications and Injectable Medication), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global erectile dysfunction drugs industry size was estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to hit USD 5.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

What are the factors driving the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market?

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is driven by factors such as an Increase in the prevalence of erectile dysfunction due to diabetes, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle, easy accessibility of erectile dysfunction drugs, and surge in awareness about erectile dysfunction. However, side effects associated with erectile dysfunction drugs such as nasal congestion, blurred vision, and flushing are hampering the erectile dysfunction drugs market growth. On the contrary, an increase in R&D activities in erectile dysfunction treatment, high growth potential in developing countries, and a rise in new erectile dysfunction drugs launch are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the erectile dysfunction drugs market during the forecast period.

Top Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Companies

. Pfizer Inc.

. Eli Lilly and Company

. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

. Sanofi

. Bayer AG

. Vivus LLC.

. Adamed

. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

. Cipla Ltd

. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segmentation: –

Based on product, the sildenafil segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is because it is easily accessible, highly potent to treat erectile dysfunction, and it is available in various concentrations such as Sildenafil 20mg, sildenafil 50mg, and sildenafil 100mg.

Based on mode of administration, the oral medication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market revenue and is estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for oral medications as it is easy to administer, highly effective, and widely available in the market as compared with injectable medication.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. This segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the sale of prescription medication from hospitals and the availability of erectile dysfunction drugs in various concentrations through hospital pharmacies.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market revenue and is estimated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to an increase in accessibility of erectile dysfunction drugs and rise in product approvals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in awareness of erectile dysfunction, surge in healthcare expenditure, and an increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

About Us

