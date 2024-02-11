Now Pay Your Power Bills At Grocery Stores In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) Power consumers in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to pay their electricity bills through more than 1.10 lakh outlets such as grocery stores, cyber cafes, fair price shops as well as through individuals to be engaged by authorised private agencies in cities and villages.

“The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has signed agreements with half a dozen private firms that will further appoint agents like grocery shops and similar other outlets, besides individuals at suitable locations in urban and rural areas to collect and pay bills,” said a senior UPPCL official.

The UPPCL and agencies, as per the agreements signed, will enable electricity consumers to pay their electricity bills through the agents to be appointed by the agencies.

It will facilitate and allow the services of these agents for payment collection through a mechanism as agreed upon. This initiative, according to the official, aims to simplify the payment process, allowing consumers to pay bills at nearby outlets, alleviating the need to visit the electricity department's substations.

The agents can provide the service at the consumer's doorstep as well.

The agencies the UPPCL has signed agreements with include Sahaj Retail Ltd, RanaPay, Yyam Tech, Saral E-Commerce and BLP international and together they will tie up with more than 1,10,500 agents.

As many as 67,432 agents will be appointed by the Sahaj alone.

“The UPPCL will pay 0.5 per cent of the total bill amount collected to the agencies concerned,” the official said.

Each agency/agent with their unique ID will operate the dedicated application of DISCOM/UPPCL bill payment service in UPPCL e-wallet.

The agreement with agencies says that normally the full amount against the due payments shall be taken by the agent. However, if a consumer wants to make part payment, it shall be accepted by the agent.

“This move not only prioritizes consumer convenience but also aids distribution companies in boosting billing and revenue collection which is very poor in rural areas. The additional service will be particularly beneficial for those not utilizing online platforms for bill payments,” the official pointed out.

