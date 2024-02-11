Mozambique’S Stable Growth And Debt Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch keeps Mozambique's rating at CCC+, noting debt reduction and growth from LNG projects.



The country faces credit risks due to high debt and governance issues.



However, Fitch sees potential in the LNG sector, predicting 4.5% GDP growth for 2024-2025, supported by a $456 million IMF program.



Debt is expected to decrease from 96.4% to 90.2% of GDP by 2025. Despite some delays in payments, the country has avoided major arrears.



The Central Bank reports a rise in domestic debt, challenging financial management. The LNG sector is a key growth driver. ENI's Coral South project is at 90% capacity.



TotalEnergies' Golfinho Atum project will further boost the economy from 2024, despite increasing the current account deficit.



Yet, the economy saw a downturn in late 2023, challenging stability.



Mozambique's commitment to the IMF program aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 2% of GDP by 2025.







The country lowered its interest rat to 16.50% to stabilize the economy and control inflation.



Despite governance challenges, security improvements in Cabo Delgado offer hope for post-2024 progress.



The IM acknowledges Mozambique's economic potential with better security, signaling a brighter future for gas projects.



Overall, Mozambique's outlook remains cautiously optimistic. The LNG sector and policy reforms support a stable credit rating.



The new Mozambique Sovereign Fund , fueled by gas revenues and a shift in the 2024 budget towards strengthening the economy and social sectors, along with reforms to improve business conditions, mark significant steps forward.

MENAFN11022024007421016031ID1107839141