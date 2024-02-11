Senegal’S Election Crisis Deepens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Macky Sall's unexpected move to postpone the February 25, 2024, elections has plunged Senegal into a deep political crisis.



Nationwide protests erupted, leading to two tragic deaths in Dakar and Saint-Louis. The government's use of tear gas and mobile internet suspension only fueled public anger.



Surprisingly, the National Assembly approved the delay to December 15, just three weeks before the vote, after ejecting opposition members.



Critics label this a "constitutional coup," posing a serious threat to Senegal's democratic norms.



Widespread demonstrations on February 9 saw police in Dakar using tear gas against crowds. This action sparked outrage across the political spectrum.







The civil society group "Protect Our Election" plans more protests, highlighting the broad resistance to the election's postponement and Sall's perceived power grab.



The international community, including the EU, France, and the US, calls for a transparent, inclusive, and credible election.



They stress Senegal's importance as a democratic beacon in a region often troubled by political upheaval, urging all parties to work together for a peaceful and swift resolution.



This election delay raises concerns about democracy in Senegal, a country known for its peaceful electoral history.



Now, at a pivotal moment, Senegal's democratic integrity and the stability of the entire West African region hang in the balance, marking a critical juncture for regional democracy.

