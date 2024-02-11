(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese investors and their financial backers are now selling global properties to maintain liquidity amid China's growing real estate crisis.



The sale prices of these properties will highlight the international implications of this sector's challenges.



Analysts note rising interest rates have cut commercial real estate values by a trillion dollars.



Due to few sales, the total damage to real estate values remains unknown.



Global commercial real estate sales are at a decade low, with owners hesitant to sell at low prices.



Regulators and market watchers are worried this stagnation might conceal significant yet unrecognized losses.







These could affect banks, which had loosened financing in previous years, and property owners alike.



New York Community Bancorp's shares hit a 27-year low after cutting dividends due to mortgage issues.



The European Central Bank worries about banks' slow portfolio revaluation; UK authorities will review asset values, including real estate.

The Worldwide Impact of China's Property Downturn

Properties from China's expansion are being sold to raise cash and reduce debt.



According to Altus Group, a China Aoyuan Group subsidiary sold a Toronto property at 45% of its initial cost during debt restructuring.



Tolu Alamutu believes that eager sellers could make the market more transparent, showing real prices and possibly lowering portfolio values further.



This situation underscores the interconnectedness of global real estate markets and the far-reaching effects of China's property sector woes.

