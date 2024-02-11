Argentinians Turn To Crypto For Dollars Amid Peso Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentinians turn to crypto for dollars amid economic woes, with 60% of transactions seeking dollars over Bitcoin's 13%.



This move is a strategy against the peso's fall and inflation rise.



Bitso notes this shift towards dollar cryptos arises from the high inflation need to protect value.



Julián Colombo from Bitso Argentina sees a rise in these transactions post-payday, aiming to safeguard earnings.



In the latter half of 2023, 38% of Latin America's crypto buys were bitcoin, and 30% were digital dollars.







Bitcoin tops portfolio holdings at 53%, but digital dollars like USD stablecoins and USDT in Argentina are second at 26%. This shows a preference for financial stability.



Due to economic instabilities, this trend contrasts with Mexico and Brazil's steadier conditions and lower stablecoin holdings.



Colombo emphasizes Argentina's key role in the regional dollar-based crypto market.



The report also covers Latin American crypto user demographics, with Bitso's Argentinian users growing 16% annually, now exceeding 1.5 million.



Though the crypto space leans male, female participation, especially among older groups, is on the rise, indicating a cautious approach to cryptocurrency.



Most users are young, tech-savvy, and city-based.



In Argentina, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Rosario, and Tucumán see high crypto use, indicating its role against economic instability.



Cryptocurrencies are increasingly viewed as tools for financial stability in unstable economies, changing how individuals manage finances amid currency shifts.

