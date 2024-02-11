Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized More Than 2,200 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service have found and disposed 2,214 explosive objects in four regions.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, 1,152 explosive objects were neutralized in the Kharkiv region, 764 explosives in the Kherson region, 178 explosives in the Mykolaiv region, and 120 explosives in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The area of 1,473.44 ha was demined (inspected) in the Kherson region, 34.49 ha in the Kharkiv region and 66.83 ha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Rescuers receive demining equipment from foreign partners

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 106,642 explosive objects. The area of 59,703.42 hectares has been demined (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 21.66 hectares of water areas, 829.65 km of roads, 2,293.68 km of railroad tracks, 435.87 km of power lines, and 39.90 km of gas pipelines.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the State Special Transport Service, as of early February, more than 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory remained contaminated with explosive objects.

Photo: State Special Transport Service / Facebook