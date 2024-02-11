(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As a response to the steady growth in online trading industry, the Trader Magazine portal announces the 2024 competition for the Best Online Broker. The decision is made by the traders themselves, who choose their favorite broker.



At the beginning of February 2024, Trader Magazine launches a competition that aims to find and award the best broker for the online trading. Ten nominated brokers were selected due to their success during the Trader Magazineï¿1⁄2s rich history of competitions in which the traders voted for their champions.



Navigating the multitude of brokers and platforms can be a daunting task especially when the volume traded is projected to grow in high rates. According to the Statista, the projected yearly growth (CAGR) in online trading market is 6.4% up to 2026, estimating volume of $11.56 for 2024.* In the field of stock trading and investment applications the CAGR projection is even 19% through 2032, according to Invezz, so $24.1 billion of the market in 2022 shall reach $126 billion by 2032.**



Be part of the amazing era of the financial world revolutionary transformation and participate in the "Trader Magazineï¿1⁄2s Best Online Broker 2024".



Trader Magazine

During its five years of existence, trader-magazine has become an influential international portal for financial education with a focus on investments and crypto markets. Currently, it is published in six language versions, providing daily updated news, reviews, warnings, and educational articles relevant to investors worldwide.



Disclaimer

The information on trader-magazine does not serve as an investment or trading recommendation. The server operator, Almina Corp a.s., is not a registered broker, investment advisor, or broker. The financial products offered by the companies listed on this site pose a high risk and can lead to the loss of all your funds. When trading financial instruments, including but not limited to stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other derivatives such as CFDs, consider whether you understand their mechanisms and be aware of the high risk of losing your funds.



