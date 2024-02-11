(MENAFN- The Conversation) Executive Assistant Opportunity: Embrace Growth, Communication, and Efficiency in a Dynamic Work Environment.

Job no: 0060520

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Chief Finance Office Group

Salary: UOM 6-$92,749-$100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Provide high-level administrative support to Executive Directors

A dynamic and supportive work environment where you can develop your skills and gain invaluable experience Competitive package, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

This is a great opportunity to join the CFO group to provide high-level administrative support across two pivotal teams. Your primary focus will be on supporting the Executive Director of Corporate Development and the Executive Director of Financial Resources. Daily tasks include diary management, email inbox triage, and building robust relationships with key stakeholders to manage ongoing priorities. Collaborating closely with two team members, you'll be pivotal in ensuring the smooth operation of the Executive Directors' daily tasks and operational efficiencies across both teams. Our inclusive and supportive team culture fosters employee growth and development, offering exclusive opportunities to work with stakeholders at all levels for invaluable experience and tangible benefits.

Your responsibilities will include:



Coordinate appointments and meetings and prepare the appropriate documentation to a high standard

Diplomatic and sensitive handling of incoming correspondence, email, and telephone calls for the Executive Directors

Expedite preparation of draft correspondence, reports and other documents as required to a high degree of accuracy and presentation Coordinate travel arrangements including developing itineraries, booking flights and accommodation, and confirming meetings and visits

Who We Are Looking For

We're seeking an individual who can demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills, with a high degree of accuracy and professionalism. Additionally, you need to be confident in engaging with senior stakeholders, possess a keen eye for detail, excellent organizational skills, sound judgment, and the ability to handle confidential and sensitive information diplomatically. Our work environment is fast-paced yet supportive, offering numerous opportunities for personal and professional growth. If you're motivated, flexible, and eager to develop your skills in an adaptable setting, we'd love to hear from you.

You will also have:



Substantial relevant experience in a similar role performing the full range of high-level secretarial support to a senior staff member High-level computer skills with advanced competency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – CFO Group

The Finance team's core objective is to advance University strategy through financial leadership and innovation, strategic sourcing and contracting.

The Corporate Finance, Property and Sustainability (CFPS) team is responsible for ensuring that the University's property, infrastructure, and financial assets/liabilities enable strategy & provide a meaningful competitive advantage.

The Financial Planning, Partnering and Advisory team under the leadership of the Executive Director, Finance Resources is responsible for leadership and strategic direction to enable the financial sustainability of the University.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the email address listed at the bottom of the page.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Ivanka Yan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.

Applications close: Sunday 25 February 2023 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Position Description: 0060520_Executive Assistant_PD