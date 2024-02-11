4 Killed, 2 Injured In Confrontation On Lebanon-Israel Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Feb 12 (IANS) Two members of Lebanon's Shia Amal Movement and two civilians were killed by Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, Lebanese security sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that two other civilians were also injured in the Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in a statement that its fighters had launched several attacks on Israeli sites along the Israel-Lebanon border and the Israeli "Branit" barracks.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have so far killed 264 people on the Lebanese side, including 185 Hezbollah members and 44 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

