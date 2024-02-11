2 Killed, 3 Injured In Explosion In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Two people were killed and three others injured in an explosion in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue teams said.
The incident occurred on Sunday in a market area in the Lower Dir area of the province, the state-run Rescue 1122 said in the statement.
The injured people had been shifted to a nearby hospital where all three of them were in critical condition.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Police cordoned off the area for investigations.
--IANS
int/khz
MENAFN11022024000231011071ID1107839067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.