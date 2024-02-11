The Shape Sensing Company Announces Formation Of Prestigious Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Shape Sensing Company, a pioneer in fluoroscopy-free surgical navigation , proudly introduces its new Advisory Board. This board is composed of five esteemed professionals, blending unparalleled medical expertise with seasoned leadership in the medical device industry.Introducing Our Advisory Board Members:Dr. Dennis Gable, renowned for pioneering minimally invasive vascular surgery techniques. Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Baylor Scott and White Heart Hospital Plano, his expertise is pivotal for innovation​​.Dr. Ross Milner, an expert in vascular surgery and Co-Director of the Center for Aortic Diseases at the University of Chicago, brings invaluable insights into complex surgical procedures and aortic disease management.Dr. Pedro Teixeira, President of the Texas Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgeons and Division Chief of Vascular Surgery at UT-Austin Dell Medical Center, is celebrated for his contributions to vascular surgery and trauma care.Frank Grillo, with a storied career in the medical device industry, including leadership roles at Boston Scientific, Kyphon, and Intuitive Surgical, brings strategic insights crucial for our growth​​.Burton Tripathi, a visionary executive with a track record of leading companies through innovation and growth, especially in ophthalmologic surgery and microsurgery, underscores our commitment to revolutionizing surgical navigation​​.A New Paradigm in Interventional Medicine"Fiber optic shape sensing is a new paradigm for complex endovascular procedures," states Dr. Ross Milner, highlighting the transformative impact our technology is poised to make in the medical field. This endorsement from a leading figure in vascular surgery underscores the innovative potential of our platform.The formation of our Advisory Board marks a pivotal moment in our mission to revolutionize surgical navigation. Their collective wisdom and experience in vascular surgery, strategic leadership, and medical device innovation position us at the forefront of the industry.Ryan DeBoer, CEO of The Shape Sensing Company, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are incredibly honored to welcome such distinguished individuals to our advisory board. Their guidance will be instrumental in propelling our strategic direction and amplifying our impact in the medical field."About The Shape Sensing CompanyBased in Austin, TX, The Shape Sensing Company specializes in pioneering fiber optic shape sensing for medical applications . Our goal is to revolutionize surgical navigation and interventional medicine with technologies that make medical procedures simpler and safer. With the support of our Advisory Board, we are set to achieve new milestones in medical technology innovation.For further information, visit .

