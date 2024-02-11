Russian Military Truck Slams Civilian Car In Deadly Accident

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, on February 11, an Ural military truck drove over a civilian vehicle. The driver of the latter died on the spot and a child, who was also in the car, was seriously injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Mariupol Mayor in exile Petro Andriushchenko , Ukrinform saw.

“A terrible accident in Mariupol. On Kuprin Street, an Ural military truck has smashed a civilian car. The driver died on the spot. Doctors are fighting for the child's life in hospital,” the report reads.

Andriushchenko said the wife of the driver, who was on the passenger seat, got out of the accident unharmed.

At least 8,000 people died infrom war-related causes - HRW

According to Ukrinform, locals spotted new markings inscribed on military hardware in temporarily occupied Mariupol.