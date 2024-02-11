All Victims Of Russian Strike On Kharkiv Identified Through DNA Research - Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The results of DNA testing allowed law enforces to identify all victims of the Russian drone attack that hit an oil depot in Kharkiv and caused a massive fire in the residential block nearby in the early hours of Saturday, February 10.

This was reported on Facebook by the region's chief police investigator, Serhiy Bolvinov , Ukrinform saw.

“DNA samples from the two bodies, an elderly couple, matched with their son's DNA. They also confirmed that human remains found in the house devastated by flames belong to Olha, her husband Hryhoriy, and their three young children,” the report reads.

DNA analysis confirmed that the three children killed in the strike were all brothers. DNA samples from their father matched those of his mother and sister. The identity of his wife was also confirmed due to her brother's samples.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Saturday, February 10, Russian invasion forces launched one-way attack drones at Kharkiv, hitting an oil depot, which led to a fuel spill. A massive fire that broke burned to the ground 15 houses. Seven people were killed, including a family couple with three children. Their badly burned bodies required DNA examination for proper identification.

Photo: Serhiy Bolvinov / Facebook