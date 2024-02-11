Police Probe Underway After Polish Farmers Dump Grain From Ukrainian Trucks Amid Border Blockade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chelm City Police is investigating the circumstances of the recent incident involving Ukrainian grain trucks near the border crossing in Dorohusk.

That's according to Radio Poland , Ukrinform reports.

According to police, farmers taking part in the ongoing rally near the border intercepted three Ukrainian trucks and poured grain from them out on the road.

"Three trucks driven by Ukrainian nationals crossed into Poland after completing the border control routin. Protesters didn't allow them to proceed and at some point unlocked the trailers, due to which part of the grain was dumped onto the road,” Chelm City Police Office spokesperson said.

According to her, no fighting or other threatening situations were involved.

"We are running a probe, identifying those involved, and interviewing witnesses," the law enforcer said.

The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for criminal and legal examination.

Polish farmers are rallying against what they claim is unfair competition on the part of Ukraine that offers cheaper food products, as well as protesting a passive stance of their government against the EU agricultural policies.