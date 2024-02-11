Protests By Relatives Of Mobilized Soldiers Gaining Momentum In Russia - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relatives of mobilized Russian soldiers continue to protest throughout Russia despite previous Kremlin efforts to censor similar protests and suppress any possible resurgence of a broader social movement in support of mobilized Russian soldiers.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

Russian opposition outlets Sota and Mobilization News published footage on February 10 showing members of the Russian "Way Home" social movement laying flowers and gathering at monuments in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Yekaterinburg to call for the demobilization of their relatives.

"Way Home" members also visited the campaign headquarters of Russian presidential candidate Vladislav Davankov in Moscow and submitted letters advocating for demobilization to Davankov's team.

Russian authorities recently attempted to censor a protest by "Way Home" members at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow and nearby Manezhanaya Square.

"ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin's efforts to censor and discredit the 'Way Home' social movement underscore the Kremlin's desperation to shut down these movements, particularly ahead of the March 2024 Russian presidential election," ISW experts concluded.