Two Killed, Three Injured In Explosion In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (NNN-APP) – Two people were killed and three others injured, in an explosion in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, rescue teams said.

The incident happened in a market area, in the Lower Dir area of the province, the state-run Rescue 1122 said, in the statement.

The injured people had been shifted to a nearby hospital, where all three of them were in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Police cordoned off the area for investigations.– NNN-APP