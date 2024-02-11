Biden Underlines Military Operation In Rafah Should Not Proceed Without A Credible Plan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his view on Sunday to the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a "military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there."

A press release by the White House said the remarks were made during President Biden's phone call with Netanyahu this morning.

The statement added that the President Biden reaffirmed "our shared goal to see Hamas defeated and to ensure the long-term security of Israel and its people."

"The President and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas," the statement added.

"The President emphasized the need to capitalize on progress made in the negotiations to secure the release of all hostages as soon as possible," the statement said.

He also called for urgent and specific steps to increase the throughput and consistency of humanitarian assistance to innocent Palestinian civilians, the statement noted. (end)

amm







MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107838947