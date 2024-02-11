Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Fire South Of West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces' bullets on Sunday in the town of Battir, near the city of Bethlehem south of West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement that the martyr was Rami Al-Bataha, 35yrs.

Ambulance crews received his body from the Israeli occupation forces after detaining his body for a short period.

Medics said they found that more than 20 bullets wounded him throughout his body.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Rami while he was near his house. (end)

