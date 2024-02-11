Asia-Pacific News In Brief (February 12, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Sandpiper Health has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Eddie Morton and Vincent Pung as deputy leads. Australia-based Morton has been with Sandpiper for two-plus years, most recently as Asia-Pacific associate director of healthcare. Pung, a five-year Sandpiper vet, was instrumental in expanding the firm's health practice in China as an associate director.



SEOUL- Weber Shandwick has named Claudia Hong as executive VP, corporate affairs, South Korea. Hong's strategic role will focus on advising multinational clients on communication strategies and reputation management, leveraging her extensive background in legal and regulatory affairs. She most recently was Shin & Kim's senior foreign attorney & director of business development/strategy.



DELHI - First Partners has joined SEC Newgate Group as its affiliate partner for India, aligning strategic corporate communications and public affairs strengths with SEC Newgate's global position. This partnership aims to leverage India's emerging economic landscape.







